The 23rd annual Safeway Truckload of Coats donation collection event, benefiting Transition Projects, is this Friday from 7am-5pm at the Beaverton & Oregon City Safeway parking lots. Helping people transition from homelessness to housing, this event helps collect the much-needed items for people experiencing homelessness and newly housed. Sponsored by the Safeway Foundation, KOIN, KINK FM, Columbia Sportswear, and Don Francisco Coffee.