KOIN.com
Please enter a search term.
by: Ashley Howard
Posted: Jan 31, 2023 / 12:25 PM PST
Updated: Jan 31, 2023 / 12:35 PM PST
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – With the new season of “The Bachelor” underway, “Two Bros and a Rose” podcast host Brandon Smith joined Everyday Northwest to breakdown Monday night’s episode.
Watch the video above for a Bachelor recap.
Oreo has released a new cookie that’s basically an Oreo cookie stuffed with an Oreo cookie. It’s so good, they had to name it twice.
Treadmills arguably offer a better workout in a shorter time, but require greater levels of fitness to get started. Exercise bikes give a more manageable start.
If you’re looking to incorporate light strength training into your workout routine, but dumbbells just aren’t for you, then ankle weights may be perfect.