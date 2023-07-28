The Unique Markets mission is to provide opportunities that help entrepreneurs, designers, and artists grow and increase success while creating interactive and inspirational experiences for the community. This creative marketplace has been going strong and helping others for some time now and they’re back at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum this year.

Ashley Howard spoke with owner and event producer Heidi Reichert and found all you need to know about Unique markets, including the dates and times for this event and what this means for local businesses and brands.

Watch this video to learn more about all you can find at Unique Markets and get a look at some of the products that will be available at this event.