PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – If you’re looking to shop small this holiday season, style advisor Cristina Villarreal of PDX Styling Services, joined Everyday Northwest to share the local companies with gift options to check off everyone on your holiday shopping list.

With gift ideas from a Beaverton bookstore, handbags and nail polish to hot sauce and a sock subscription box, learn more about the local companies — some minority and women-owned — to shop local for the holidays.