PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — KOIN 6 News is participating in Hunger Action Month in an effort to combat hunger and food insecurity locally and on a national level.

Click here to join KOIN’s donation drive efforts for the Oregon Food Bank.

Click here to learn how to volunteer for the Oregon Food Bank.

Click here to learn more on how to take action and advocate for those experiencing food insecurity.

And click here if you’re experiencing food insecurity to enter your zip code to find food near you.