PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) -- In the face of the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic and recovery from devastating wildfires, volunteers in Clackamas County are ramping up their efforts to help out families in need during the holiday season--but they need community donations to make it happen.

For 23 years, the Clackamas High School Key Club has been raising money, clothes, a food basket and other items for "adopted" families during the winter time for an event formerly known as "Winter Rage," which this year has been rebranded to simply "Winter Blitz."