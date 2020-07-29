Skip to content
KOIN.com
Portland
65°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
2020 Protests
Coronavirus
Coronavirus: By the numbers
Kindness During Crisis
Oregon
Washington
National
Washington DC
International
Civic Affairs
Environment
Lifestyle
Weird
Entertainment
MysteryWire.com
Top Stories
Stimulus checks update: Many Americans would get more in second payment
Video
Is there now or was there ever life on Mars?
Video
The ins and outs of facemasks for all occasions
Video
Wallet Wednesday: Gig work from home
Video
Weather
Closings and Delays
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Pet Walk Forecast
Weather Photos
Webcams
Climate Corner
Earthquakes
Wildfires
Ski Conditions
KOIN 6 Weather Kids
Traffic
Traffic Cams
Special Reports
KOIN 6 Unsolved
Education
Where We Live
Women Crush Wednesday
Wednesday’s Child
Positive Vibes
Video
KOIN 6 Live Newscasts
KOIN Live Stream Events
CBSN
CBS Shows
TV Listings
KOIN Podcasts
Your Weather Podcast
Coronavirus Podcast
Ducking Around
Beaver Smack
Jenny’s Writers’ Bloc
KOIN News AM Extra
Sports
KOIN 6 Blitz
Athlete of the Week
NFL
MLS
MLB
NBA
The Masters
Community
Salute to the Front Line
Honoring the Class of 2020
Jobs
Giving
Community Champions
Contests
Eye on the Northwest
6 Things
Second Chance Pets
SOLVE
Shop Local
Local Events
About Us
KOIN Transmission
Portland’s CW
Meet the Team
Work for Us
Advertise with Us
Contact Us
ReportIt
KOIN 6 Mobile Apps
KOIN 6 Email Alerts
KOIN 6 Text Alerts
KOIN EEO Public File Report
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Find a Job
Twitter News Widget
Trending Stories
Feds to leave Portland; plan includes OSP in downtown
Trump on Portland: ‘We’re not leaving until they secure their city’
Video
Poll: Growing number of Oregonians frustrated with state’s direction
Updated Oregon schools guidelines leave most kids at home
Video
Wheeler in ‘fruitful’ talks over fed presence in Portland
Video
Nativo
Don't Miss
Sign up for KOIN 6’s Coronavirus Updates newsletter
Video
Coronavirus by the numbers in the PNW
Portland’s CW switching transmission frequency; here’s what you need to know
More Don't Miss