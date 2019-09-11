Interactive: Who’s who in the Francke-Gable case

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 1989, the state of Oregon was gripped by the shocking murder of its prison system director, Michael Francke.

Thirty years later, the case still grabs headlines, as was the recent case when Frank Gable, the man convicted of slaying Francke, was ordered to be released by a federal magistrate judge pending the state of Oregon’s retrial.

Take an interactive look at some of the Oregonians who became key players in the case:

