‘County Cares for Kids’ St. Jude Radiothon: How you can help

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s the second and final day of the “Country Cares for Kids” St. Jude Radiothon hosted by 98.7 The Bull.

KOIN 6 News checked in Friday morning as hosts Danny Dwyer and Jake Byron took calls from listeners donating and chatted about the mission of St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, which treats children diagnosed with cancer and other life-threatening diseases.

St. Jude covers all the costs of their families, from the treatment to lodging to travel to the campus in Memphis, Tennessee.

Byron called the radiothon is his “favorite time of the year” and shared his experience on the St. Jude campus.

“If you’ve been lucky enough to visit, when you walk in the hospital there is so much hope permeating through the airwaves and you just want to be a part of it,” he said. “You see these kids running around smiling, you see the staff enjoying their job, you see the magic of this hospital and it just makes you want to be a part of it.”

Many listeners made a $19-a-month donation, but you can also make a one-time donation of any amount. Click here to learn more.