Donate Now: ‘Tomorrow Together’ for Portland Community College

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For nearly a decade, our community has come together to raise critical resources for Portland Community College students during their annual fundraiser.

Since our world has turned upside down due to COVID-19 and other related public health crises, PCC students’ needs have become even greater. A better tomorrow should be accessible to everyone in our region and you can help make that possible.

Join KOIN 6 and Portland Community College on Friday, April 9 for the PCC Day of Giving. KOIN 6 is dedicating this entire day to raising vital funds for student scholarships. We’re excited to envision Tomorrow Together with you.

Following the Day of Giving, tune in for the one-hour “Tomorrow Together” special on Saturday, April 10 from 7 to 8 p.m. for PCC’s first virtual fundraiser. You can tune in online at pcc.edu/tomorrowtogether or on television on KOIN.

PCC has a great program full of inspiring stories, high-energy dancing and the most adorable farm animals you’ve ever seen. You’ll hear from PCC students and alumni, as well as hometown favorites such as The Honorable Margaret Carter, philanthropist Anne Naito-Campbell, musician Thomas Lauderdale, author Mitchell S. Jackson and more.

To support Portland Community College student scholarships, donate online now or by texting the letters “PCCF” to 44321.