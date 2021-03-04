DONATE NOW: Day of Giving for Sunshine Division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join KOIN 6 for a Day of Giving for Sunshine Division as we support their work to feed our community in these unprecedented times.

For nearly 100 years, Sunshine Division has been providing emergency food assistance to people in need, and that need is greater than ever.

In 2020, Sunshine Division helped more than 200,000 households with free emergency food — that’s more than 5 million meals, the most in the organization’s 98 year history.

Due to safety concerns, they’ve had to drastically change the way they provide relief. Collecting food donations, working with volunteers and hosting fundraising events have all become extremely difficult, and in some cases impossible, because of protocols in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

To continue to source and distribute more food than ever, they need the help of KOIN 6 viewers like you.

Sunshine Division continues to home deliver nearly 1,000 Sunshine food boxes per week to local famileis and individuals in need so they can stay home and stay safe; however, Sunshine Division cannot continue this vital mission alone.

Click here to donate funds to help Sunshine Division’s mission to feed our community. Sunshine Division’s partners at Metro Courts, Inc., Organic Bronze Bar and Peninsula Optimist Club are also matching donations made by KOIN’s viewers.