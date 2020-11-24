DONATE NOW: Day of Giving for Sunshine Division

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join KOIN 6 News for a Day of Giving for Sunshine Division on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

Click here to donate to Sunshine Division as they work to provide meals to families in need this holiday season, and click here to learn more about Sunshine Division’s work during these unprecedented times.

Another way to support Sunshine Division this year is by going to the drive-thru Winter Wonderland, which is taking other precautions this year amid the ongoing pandemic. Winter Wonderland at the Portland International Raceway starts Nov. 27 and ends Jan. 2.

Click here to get your Winter Wonderland tickets.