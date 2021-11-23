Donate now: Help Sunshine Division deliver holiday meals

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Although some things are starting to return to normal 20 months into the COVID-19 pandemic, for many families in our area, the need for help remains the same, and the Sunshine Division is doing its best to help those families have holiday meals this season.

Since the start of the pandemic, Sunshine Division has provided 7 million meals to more than a quarter million families and individuals.

However, because the pandemic has put a stop to community food drives, the new reality has caused the non-profit to buy more food in the past two years than ever its in 98-year history, which is why KOIN 6 News is partnering with Sunshine Division on Tuesday, Nov. 23 to help our community in need.

Throughout November and December, Sunshine Division expects to serve more than 30,000 households in the area, including more than 14,000 turkey meals to households experiencing food insecurity.

Click here to make a one-time donation or a recurring donation. A $100 donation gives 100 pounds of food to neighbors in need, while a $250 donation will result in 338 healthy meals for families. A $500 donation serves 680 meals for families.