Donate Now: Portland Rescue Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been a challenging period for millions around the world and thousands right here at home — but the Portland Rescue Mission is doing all it can to help those who are houseless this holiday season.

KOIN 6 News is partnering with the Portland Rescue Mission on Thursday, Nov. 4 for a special day of giving to help thousands stay safe, warm and fed during the holiday season.

Click here to help with either a one-time or recurring donation. Your donation can also be designated for certain services.