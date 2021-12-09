Donate Now: Union Gospel Mission

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About one-third of the homeless population in Portland are women, many of whom are mothers.

Among mothers with children experiencing homelessness, more than 80% have experienced domestic violence.

Union Gospel Mission’s LifeChange for Women and Their Children is a safe, healing home for women and children escaping abuse, addiction and homelessness this holiday season.

Join KOIN 6 as we work to provide a safe, healing home for women and children this holiday season.

