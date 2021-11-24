Donation campaign for Meals on Wheels People ends Wednesday

Giving

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last day to participate in the Donate Dinner campaign with the Meals on Wheels People in Portland is Wednesday.

To get involved people can shop at a participating grocery store. Money raised will go toward dinners to be donated to a homebound senior this Thanksgiving.

CEO for Meals on Wheels People, Suzanne Washington, joined AM Extra to share how people can donate. To make a direct donation click here or visit Meals on Wheels People’s website to find out which stores participating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories