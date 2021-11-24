Donation campaign for Meals on Wheels People ends Wednesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The last day to participate in the Donate Dinner campaign with the Meals on Wheels People in Portland is Wednesday.

To get involved people can shop at a participating grocery store. Money raised will go toward dinners to be donated to a homebound senior this Thanksgiving.

CEO for Meals on Wheels People, Suzanne Washington, joined AM Extra to share how people can donate. To make a direct donation click here or visit Meals on Wheels People’s website to find out which stores participating.