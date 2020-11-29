Don’t Shoot PDX, Mother’s Bistro team up to feed the hungry

Don’t Shoot Portland Board President Tai Carpenter, right, poses with a team member from Mother’s Bistro as they prepare to drop off hundreds of meals made over the Thanksgiving holiday. November 28, 2020 (courtesy Don’t Shoot Portland).

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The group Don’t Shoot Portland is teaming up with Mother’s Bistro to make meals for those in need this winter. On Saturday, they worked to drop off hundreds of meals made over the Thanksgiving holiday.

Mother’s is opening its kitchen while the bistro is closed due to the pandemic. They plan to get 500 more meals out every week through January.

If you want to help — or are someone in need of a meal — sign up at Don’t Shoot Portland’s website.