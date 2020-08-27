Here’s how you can help Hurricane Laura survivors

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast at the Louisiana/Texas border overnight, leaving a swath of devastation in its wake.
Although Laura has since weakened into a tropical storm, it’s still bringing terrible winds and flooding rain to the Southeast.
Nexstar Media Group, which owns KOIN 6 News, has established an American Red Cross fundraiser for Hurricane Laura survivors. The fundraiser also supports those impacted by the wildfires in California.
Click here to donate to the American Red Cross now.
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.