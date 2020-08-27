Here’s how you can help Hurricane Laura survivors

Chris Johnson views destruction at his home in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast at the Louisiana/Texas border overnight, leaving a swath of devastation in its wake.

Although Laura has since weakened into a tropical storm, it’s still bringing terrible winds and flooding rain to the Southeast.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns KOIN 6 News, has established an American Red Cross fundraiser for Hurricane Laura survivors. The fundraiser also supports those impacted by the wildfires in California.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross now.