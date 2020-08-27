Here’s how you can help Hurricane Laura survivors

Giving

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Chris Johnson views destruction at his home in Lake Charles, La., after Hurricane Laura moved through the state. Johnson stayed in his home as the storm passed. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hurricane Laura slammed into the Gulf Coast at the Louisiana/Texas border overnight, leaving a swath of devastation in its wake.

Although Laura has since weakened into a tropical storm, it’s still bringing terrible winds and flooding rain to the Southeast.

Nexstar Media Group, which owns KOIN 6 News, has established an American Red Cross fundraiser for Hurricane Laura survivors. The fundraiser also supports those impacted by the wildfires in California.

Click here to donate to the American Red Cross now.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss