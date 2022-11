PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Veterans Day, KOIN 6 News is partnering with Safeway for the 22nd annual Truckload of Coats drive.

On Friday, you can stop by two Portland metro Safeway grocery stores and drop off winter gear that will go to help keep the homeless warm. Those locations are the Northwest Cedar Mills store on Cornell Road and the Safeway on Southeast Powell Boulevard.

Kohr Harlan shared how these donations can make a big difference.

Watch the full interview in the video player above.