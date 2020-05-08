KOIN 6 joins Komen Foundation for fundraising effort

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local breast cancer patients need our help so they don’t have to choose between feeding their families and getting the care they need.
Join us on Thursday, May 14 for a special day of giving for the Susan G. Komen Foundation of Oregon and Southwest Washington.
Your donations provide funds for transportation, food and lodging for breast cancer patients in treatment.
More details will come soon.
