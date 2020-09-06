Honoring Maurice Lucas’ legacy, community commitment

BOSTON – 1979: Maurice Lucas #20 of the Portland Trail Blazers looks to move the ball against the Boston Celtics during a game played in 1979 at the Boston Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. (Photo by Dick Raphael/NBAE via Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join KOIN 6 News in honoring the legacy of legendary Portland Trail Blazer Maurice Lucas.

We’re partnering with the Maurice Lucas Foundation to honor The Enforcer’s commitment to the community as the foundation’s annual gala goes virtual this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Join us on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. to learn about the virtual gala, learn more about Lucas’ life and legacy, see how the foundation helping provide personal protective equipment and supporting families struggling in the pandemic. The special show will be hosted by KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie.

Donate to the Maurice Lucas Foundation here: ML20.org