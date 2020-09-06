Honoring Maurice Lucas’ legacy, community commitment

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Join KOIN 6 News in honoring the legacy of legendary Portland Trail Blazer Maurice Lucas.
We’re partnering with the Maurice Lucas Foundation to honor The Enforcer’s commitment to the community as the foundation’s annual gala goes virtual this year amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
Join us on Thursday, Sept. 10 at 7 p.m. to learn about the virtual gala, learn more about Lucas’ life and legacy, see how the foundation helping provide personal protective equipment and supporting families struggling in the pandemic. The special show will be hosted by KOIN 6 News anchor Ken Boddie.
Donate to the Maurice Lucas Foundation here: ML20.org
Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather
Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.