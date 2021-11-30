Meals on Wheels People shares mission for Giving Tuesday

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After all that shopping on Black Friday and Cyber Monday it’s time to give back on this Giving Tuesday.

The mission for the day is to do some good for the community you live in. This year, Meals on Wheels People has a goal to raise $60,000 in just 24 hours to provide nutritious meals to homebound older adults across the greater Portland Metro area.

Suzanne Washington, CEO of Meals on Wheels People shared how you can help their important mission on this Giving Tuesday.

Heatherington Foundation is matching every dollar you donate up to $250,000.

To make your donation visit mowp.org/events/giving-tuesday.