Donate Now: Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash Challenge Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — From wildfires to a global pandemic, animals and the people who love them have faced incredible challenges in 2020.

KOIN 6 News is partnering with the Oregon Humane Society for its Doggie Dash Challenge Day to help raise critical funds for disaster response, animal rescue, veterinary care and adoption programs.

On Wednesday, Sept. 30, join KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW in helping the Oregon Humane Society.

The Oregon Humane Society lines up adoptions for thousands of pets each year, more than any facility on the West Coast. The non-profit also offers dozens of training and behavior classes, plus free and low-cost spay and neuter programs for low-income pet owners.