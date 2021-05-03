Support Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash Challenge Day

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Support the Oregon Humane Society during Doggie Dash Challenge Day

Pets warm our hearts and make our families complete. Now you can help animals in need by being a part of Oregon Humane Society’s Doggie Dash and Doggie Dash Challenge Day on KOIN 6.

OHS’ Doggie Dash is one of Portland’s most beloved events and has been reimagined for 2021. Register anytime through May 15 and participate in dozens of activities, games, and fundraising opportunities to earn prizes and save lives. Click here to sign up or call 503.416.2985 to make a donation.

You can also support OHS’ lifesaving work by tuning in to KOIN 6 on Thursday, May 6 beginning at 4:30 a.m.

Throughout the day you will hear stories about how your donations to the Oregon Humane Society help save lives, provide critical medical care to injured pets, rescue animals from cruelty and neglect, and strengthen the human-animal bond.