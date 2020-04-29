KOIN 6 partnering with Oregon Humane Society to raise funds

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — For more than 150 years, the Oregon Humane Society has been there to protect animals in our area, but amid these unprecedented times, the need is greater now more than ever.
OHS is working to help people in financial need to keep their pets, but they need the community’s help to do it.
On Tuesday, May 5, join KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW in helping the Oregon Humane Society.
More details will come soon.
