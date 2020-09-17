DONATE NOW: Day of Giving for Oregon wildfire survivors

ESTACADA, OR – SEPTEMBER 14: Larry Weyand (L) hugs Darwin Seim in front of Weyand’s burned mobile home at the Clackamas River RV Park on September 14, 2020 in Estacada, Oregon. Multiple wildfires continued to burn in Oregon as thousands remained evacuated across the West. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Wildfires have scorched more than a million acres in Oregon alone, devastating communities and leaving thousands displaced as a result — and the full toll of the infernos is still not yet known at this point in time.

On Thursday, Sept. 17, KOIN 6 News is partnering with the American Red Cross, United Way and Oregon Food Bank for a Day of Giving.

We’ll be speaking with these local relief agencies about the work they’re doing right now to help people forced to flee their homes and those who have lost everything in the wildfires.

The American Red Cross Cascades has been working non-stop to provide to those impacted by the Oregon wildfires, including setting up temporary shelters, hotel rooms and more.

The United Way is helping after thousands of Oregonians were forced to flee their homes as wildfires approached. United Way of the Columbia-Willamette is helping displaced families get food, shelter, child care, health care and more during these trying times.

The Oregon Food Bank’s 21 regional food banks and more than 1,400 pantries and meal sites throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are responding to the call for disaster relief. It’s partner agencies are working on the front lines, providing emergency care to affected communities, including bringing food, water and other critical supplies.

Customers at Coastal Farm and Ranch can help wildfire survivors two ways: by purchasing a gift card at the register that will be donated to the community where it was purchased, or round up at the register, and those donations will go to the American Red Cross. Click here for a full list of Coastal Farm and Ranch locations.

There’s another way to help the American Red Cross: Vancouver, Washington-based Papa Murphy’s is stepping up and matching $100,000 worth of donations from its stores in Oregon and Southwest Washington through Sept. 30. Customers can donate in store or go to PapaMurphys.com. All proceeds will go to the local Cascades chapter of the American Red Cross.