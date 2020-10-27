Oregon wildfires: How you can help

Following the Almeda Fire, a staircase stands among rubble at a residential complex in Talent, Ore., on Wednesday, Sept. 16, 2020. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s been more than a month since wildfires raged across western Oregon after a windstorm on Labor Day, and KOIN 6 News viewers have stepped up to help their fellow Oregonians.

We’re still taking donations for local wildfire relief, and thanks to our viewers’ generosity, we have raised more than $200,000 for the Red Cross, United Way and Oregon Food Bank.

Contribute to the agency of your choosing below:

The American Red Cross Cascades has been working non-stop to provide to those impacted by the Oregon wildfires, including setting up temporary shelters, hotel rooms and more.

The United Way is helping after thousands of Oregonians were forced to flee their homes as wildfires approached. United Way of the Columbia-Willamette is helping displaced families get food, shelter, child care, health care and more during these trying times. All contributions from this site will be divided between United Way of the Columbia-Willamette, United Way of Linn, Benton & Lincoln Counties and United Way of the Mid-Willamette.

The Oregon Food Bank’s 21 regional food banks and more than 1,400 pantries and meal sites throughout Oregon and Southwest Washington are responding to the call for disaster relief. It’s partner agencies are working on the front lines, providing emergency care to affected communities, including bringing food, water and other critical supplies.