PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Thursday, KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW are partnering with Portland Rescue Mission for a special Day of Giving to support its efforts to help thousands of people in our area stay safe, warm and fed during the upcoming holiday season.

The latest Point in Time count reports there has been a 50% increase in the number of unsheltered people in Multnomah County alone.

Nearly 40% of the people struggling with hunger and homelessness are women and children.

For someone who is lonely and hurting, a good night’s rest, a nutritious meal and hot shower can give dignity and hope — and can be the first step toward a new life in Portland Rescue Mission’s recovery programs.

