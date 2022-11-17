PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — This Thursday, Nov. 17, KOIN 6 and Portland’s CW are partnering with Portland State University for a special day of giving.

With a gift on Thursday, you’ll be helping student programs and scholarships.

Learn more about giving to Portland State University Foundation here.

You can also make a gift to the Foundation at this link, or text “PORTLANDSTATE” to 4-1444.

KOIN 6 News and Portland’s CW will also air the 23rd Annual Simon Benson Awards gala from 7-8 p.m. and online on Thursday evening.