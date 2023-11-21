PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Car rental company, Free2Move, announced it will stop its car-sharing service in Portland by the end of November.

Free2Move says the decision comes as part of “the company’s ongoing strategic review, aimed at optimizing its operations and focusing on areas of growth and profitability.”

The company says it will contact Portland customers to provide further information, noting its Car on Demand subscription service will not be impacted.

“We want to say thank you to our customers, partners, the Portland Bureau of Transportation and city officials who have supported us since we launched in the market in 2021. We are saddened by this decision and deeply apologize for the inconvenience this will cause you when service ends,” Free2Move announced.

The Portland Bureau of Transportation called the decision “unfortunate” as it reduces transportation options for Portlanders – pointing out Free2Move provided over 175,000 trips since its launch.

“PBOT has appreciated the partnership with Free2Move, and we look forward to exploring opportunities with other companies who may want to offer similar services in Portland,” PBOT Spokesperson Dylan Rivera said.

PBOT clarifies that it never made financial investments in the service, but the agency did adapt its rules for the company’s success, including moving away from charging hourly fees for parking and instead charging a reduced parking permit fee and fee per ride – similar to ride-hail and shared e-scooters.

Free2Move launched its car-sharing and car subscription services in Portland in June 2021 — focusing on sustainable and environmentally friendly transportation.

Free2Move approached PBOT about a partnership in 2020 to restart a car-sharing service in Portland after Car2Go and ReachNow left the carshare business in North America in 2019, PBOT says.