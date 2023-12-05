PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thousands of Oregon residents have had their traffic fines and fees forgiven due to a remission order issued by Gov. Tina Kotek this month.

On Tuesday afternoon, the governor’s office announced that fines related to years-old traffic violations had been removed for more than 10,000 Oregonians, paving the way for them to potentially have their licenses reinstated.

Officials reported that the new remission order is an extension of a previous order from former Oregon Gov. Kate Brown.

In 2020, the state passed House Bill 4210 — a measure that prevented Oregon drivers from receiving most debt-based license suspensions going forward, but failed to reinstate licenses for residents who had already been suspended.

Later in December 2022, Gov. Brown’s office honored the new bill by issuing a remission order that forgave traffic fines and fees for about 7,000 Oregonians. But according to Kotek’s office, that order ‘inadvertently’ left out numerous residents who were eligible under the original criteria.

The state is now forgiving more fees and fines related to traffic violations, many of which have been unpaid for at least three years and are “considered uncollectible.”

Oregon officials noted that the new order doesn’t apply to fines and fees associated with traffic misdemeanors, felonies or sanctions brought on by public safety concerns.

“Debt-based driver’s license suspensions disproportionately impact rural and low-income Oregonians,” Kotek said in a statement. “For families who are already struggling to make ends meet, these orders seek to remove one more barrier to financial stability.”

The full list of cases eligible for Kotek and Brown’s fee remission orders is available online.

Oregon transportation officials have advised eligible residents to pay the Department of Motor Vehicles a $75 fee to have their driving privileges reinstated. The reinstatement fee goes up to $85 starting next year.