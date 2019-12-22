PBOT wants you to get home safe during the holidays

The bureau is offering discounts with taxis, Uber and Lyft

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The city’s bureau of transportation is encouraging people to celebrate responsibly this holiday season with free and discounted rides home.

According to the Portland Bureau of Transportation, “nearly half of Portland’s fatal crashes involve impaired driving.”

In an effort to keep people safe, PBOT’s Safe Ride Home program is offering up to $20 in savings on taxi rides nightly through New Year’s Day. They are also offering up to $10 off rides with Lyft and Uber. You can find these coupons for discounted rides at more than 50 venues across Portland.

“It’s a limit of one coupon code a night,” said PBOT’s Dylan Rivera.

TriMet will be free beginning at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, with the last trains departing from Pioneer Square at 3 a.m.

You can find more details about the Safe Ride Home program on PBOT’s website.