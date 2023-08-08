Tickets will serve as proof of fare for three hours before a match and three hours after

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland soccer fans can look forward to free TriMet rides on their way to Providence Park next season.

In a partnership with TriMet, the Portland Timbers and Thorns FC announced Tuesday that all fans with matchday tickets in 2024 will also get a free ride to the stadium.

“We are excited to be partnering with TriMet on this innovative new program that will offer our fans a seamless and environmentally friendly transportation option for matches next year,” said Timbers and Thorns FC CEO Heather Davis.

During the Timbers/Thorns 2024 campaign, fans can show their match ticket as proof of fare to ride both TriMet buses and MAX trains to and from Providence Park.

Fans can plan their trip to the stadium at trimet.org, which displays all available lines and routes.

“Every time a person chooses a shared ride on transit over driving alone, it’s a win for our environment, and this partnership between TriMet and the Timbers and Thorns FC will be a win for fans as well,” said TriMet Public Affairs Executive Director JC Vannatta. “There’s no easier way to get to Providence Park than on board TriMet.”