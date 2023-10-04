Riders could the first bus service changes from these proposals as early as August 2024.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A new TriMet program is striving to grow ridership and improve services to low-income neighborhoods.

TriMet says the Forward Together Service Concept will take three to six years to implement, but the organization is aiming to make multiple service changes by 2024.

TriMet says it is hoping to add two frequent service lines with buses that arrive every 15 minutes for the majority of the day. The organization also wants to improve service on nine additional lines, with more buses coming throughout the day.

