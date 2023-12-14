Previously, both lanes of SR 503 near Cougar were closed following a landslide

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Due to “culvert failure and washout,” contractors have begun repairs on Washington State Route 503 near Cougar.

The construction crew’s emergency contract went into effect on Thursday, and according to the Washington State Department of Transportation, repairs could last for the next 30 days.

This project comes one week after SR 503 — or Lewis River Road — was closed in both directions at milepost 37.5, following a landslide that severely damaged the highway.

Now, contractors are working on “slope stabilization, culvert installation and rebuilding of the roadway.”

Transportation officials said one lane of the road will remain open throughout repairs. Flaggers will also be in the area to direct drivers to alternative routes.

WSDOT told residents to give themselves more time to reach their destination, since traffic delays in the work zone could be up to 20 minutes long.

“We recognize that SR 503 Spur is the primary roadway, and depending on the season, the only way in and out of Cougar,” WSDOT Assistant Regional Administrator for Development and Delivery Devin Reck said in a statement. “Reestablishing a safe and reliable connection for all roadway users is our top priority.”

To avoid more damage, freights and vehicles over the gross vehicle weight, which is 16,000 pounds, will be banned throughout repairs. WSDOT will notify residents when both lanes re-open.

The transportation agency estimates the construction project will cost about $1 million.