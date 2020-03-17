American Red Cross: ‘Critical need’ for blood donations

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations as they face a ‘severe shortage.’

Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.

What do blood & platelet donations have to do with the #coronavirus? As concerns rise, there may be fewer people eligible to give blood. Giving is a safe process & your donation will help keep the blood supply stable during this challenging time. Info: https://t.co/MOUHKbBeFU pic.twitter.com/v0itirh3Xn — Red Cross Cascades (@RedCrossCasc) March 16, 2020

They say there is now a critical need for blood donations.

You can find dates and times or schedule an appointment to give blood here.

