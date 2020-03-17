1  of  2
American Red Cross: ‘Critical need’ for blood donations

Blood drives canceled due to coronavirus fears

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The American Red Cross is calling for blood donations as they face a ‘severe shortage.’

Nearly 2,700 Red Cross blood drives have been canceled across the country due to coronavirus concerns, resulting in some 86,000 fewer blood donations.

They say there is now a critical need for blood donations.

You can find dates and times or schedule an appointment to give blood here.

