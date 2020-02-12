‘Exclusion Day’ deadline nears for unvaccinated students

Kids won't be allowed into schools without proof of vaccination

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Students across the state have until February 19 to get their immunization records updated or else they will not be allowed to attend school.

The deadline is known as School Exclusion Day, the first day in which students must have proof that they have been vaccinated. Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their immunizations or have an exemption.

Local health departments sent nearly 23,000 letters to parents and guardians last year with a warning of the impending deadline. As a result, a little more than 4,000 children were kept out of school or child care until the necessary immunization information was turned in.

For the current school year, letters to parents were mailed on or before February 5, 2020.

Parents seeking immunizations for their children should contact their health care provider or local health department, or go to 211info.org.

State law says that no one can be turned away from a local health department because of the inability to pay for required vaccines. Many pharmacists can immunize children age seven and older.

Additional information on school immunizations can be found at the Immunization Program website.