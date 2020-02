PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The thing about time is we always think there's going to be more -- until one day, just like the final word in a letter, it stops.

"Hello to whom is reading this diary. My name is Wiley Storment. I'm eight years old. I was born in Portland and I live in a house in the forest. I believe that I will develop technology later on in my life." This is the first and last entry in the diary of a little boy who had a big personality and even larger dreams. Now, his parents J.R. and Jessica are continuing his passion for writing in their own words.