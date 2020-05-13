Possible COVID-related pediatric syndrome hits Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Health officials have confirmed Oregon’s first case of pediatric multi-system inflammatory syndrome in a 14-year-old girl.

The condition (also known as PIMS) is rare and not much is known about it but it’s thought to be associated with COVID-19. Symptoms include fever, inflammation and poor function in one or more organs. Cases have been diagnosed in other states including New York and California.

Oregon’s first case is being treated by doctors at Randall Children’s Hospital at Legacy Emanual, the Oregon Health Authority said on Wednesday.

Dr. Mark Buchholz told KOIN 6 News the teen had COVID-19 but recovered before falling ill with PIMS earlier this month. She was treated with blood thinners and was still in the hospital on Wednesday but is recovering.

OHA said treatment for the syndrome is supportive. Immune globulin has helped with a similar condition known as Kawasaki disease.

State health officials are working on a case definition of PIMS and expect the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to also release one in the coming days. Health care providers will also be advised to start watching for other cases and report them to state agencies so they can be tracked.