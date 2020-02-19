School Exclusion Day deadline arrives in Oregon

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The deadline has arrived in Oregon to make sure your child’s vaccine records are up to date.

Under state law, all children in public and private schools, preschools, Head Start and certified child care facilities must have up-to-date documentation on their immunizations or have an exemption.

Exclusion Day is “really just a shorthand for the deadline by which families have to have their children’s vaccination records in order, ideally with proof of vaccine or, if not, with an exemption,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.

Vines told KOIN 6 News even though it’s called Exclusion Day, their hope is to keep kids in school and make it easy for parents with last minute clinics on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Exclusion Day is “really just a shorthand for the deadline by which families have to have their children’s vaccination records in order, ideally with proof of vaccine or, if not, with an exemption,” said Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines.

In early February, nearly 5,000 letters were mailed to parents in Multnomah County alone to inform them of the deadline.

Local health officials tell us there are last-minute clinic parents can head to in the East County building in Gresham. If that’s too out of the way, call 2.1.1. for help. No one can be turned away from a local health department due to an inability to pay.

Exemptions

There still are exemptions for families who want or need them.

One is a medical exemption that families can apply for through their health care provider. This covers people who either have a medical reason not to get vaccinated or need to delay for some reason.

The other is a personal belief exemption, “which requires some education and some paperwork” for families to opt out of vaccinations.

Multnomah County vaccination clinics

Washington County vaccination clinics

Clackamas County vaccination clinics

Marion County vaccination services

Clark County vaccination clinics