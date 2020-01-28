University of Portland takes proper precautions to prevent coronavirus

Schools around the country are working to prevent more outbreaks

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In the midst of the coronavirus reaching the United States, schools around the nation are taking proper precautions to avoid potential threats, including the University of Portland.

In a statement to KOIN 6 News, the University of Portland said they are providing routine screenings along with education on how to prevent respiratory illnesses spreading.

“The University of Portland Health and Counseling Center is providing routine screening for symptoms consistent with coronavirus and recent travel to China,” wrote University of Portland Spokesman Michael Lewellen. “We’re also conducting education and training regarding the transmission and prevention of respiratory illnesses, much like we regularly do during cold and flu season. Our on-campus medical staff includes a nurse practitioner with background in infectious diseases and epidemiology as an additional resource.”

In the U.S. alone, there are at least 5 reported cases of the coronavirus, the first hitting Washington state. Three University of Washington students have been screened, one of which tested negative while the other two are awaiting results.

The U.S. is preparing to evacuate Americans from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the outbreak. The death toll from the virus has surpassed 100 in China, with more than 4,500 confirmed cases.