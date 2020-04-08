Salute to the Front Line

Know someone who is working to help others right now in this time of crisis? Maybe your cousin is a nurse, your sibling is a doctor, your child is a grocery store worker or your loved one is a sanitation services employee.

KOIN 6 News wants to help you honor the essential worker in your life who is putting their health on the line in order to keep our communities safe during the novel coronavirus pandemic.

To do so, submit a photo of your loved one in the form below, and remember to include their name, what they do and where they work, and they could be featured on-air or online.