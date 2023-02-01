PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The first day of February marks the start of Black History Month across the country. In Portland, celebrations are kicking off with the Black History Festival NW.

Black History Festival NW starts with the Black History Month Proclamation at Portland City Hall on Wednesday. The festival will have events highlighting African-American culture all month long.

It will also put a spotlight on Black businesses and artists in the Portland area. Portlanders may start to notice art installations going up at local businesses and in libraries.

Later this month, there will be a BIPOC drag show and a flash mob dance at the Portland Winter Light Festival.

The full list of events can be found on Black History Festival NW’s website.

Most of the events scheduled are free to attend.