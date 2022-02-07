Dream of Black pastor, Jewish doctor more than medical center

Pastor Mary Overstreet Smith, left, and Dr. Jill Ginsberg at the North by Northeast Community Health Center, August 17, 2006 (Courtesy photo)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Black pastor and a Jewish doctor had a dream in 2005. When the North by Northeast Community Health Center was born, it was open one night a week with volunteers. Now it is a clinic serving 1000 clients.

Staff and a client at the North by Northeast Community Health Center, undated courtesy photo

Oregon’s first medical clinic dedicated to the health of Portland’s Black community, the North by Northeast Community Health Center treats the mind, body and soul.

Patient Les Shannon said he’s gone there “more than a few times just to pick up my own personal spirit, just to feel good on a given day.”

It’s why Dr. Gina Guillaume came on as medical director.

“It was such a great opportunity and it aligns so much with who I am,” Guillaume said. “My mission in life is to serve marginalized communities and also my lived experiences as a Black woman.”

The clinic was the vision of the late Portland Pastor Mary Overstreet Smith. A native of Mississippi, Pastor Mary sold her vacation home in Arizona to bring nearly 40 families to Portland after Hurricane Katrina in 2005. It opened in 2006.

Pastor Mary took care of food, housing and clothes. Kaiser Dr. Jill Ginsberg was moved by her story.

Pastor Mary Overstreet Smith, left, and Dr. Jill Ginsberg at the North by Northeast Community Health Center, undated (Courtesy photo)

“When we met, she said what we really need is a free clinic, not just for these folks, but for the community,” said Ginsberg. “This work has been the joy of my life.”

Patient Darrell Andrews said the clinic has made ” a world of difference. And in fact, during the examination, I broke into tears because I never had a doctor show so much compassion and so much understanding.”

Dr. Guillaume said Black Americans have higher rates of cancer, diabetes, hypertension and heart disease. Race factors into access to health care.

“That’s a shared burden,” she said. “I’m not immune to not getting the best care.”

Some of the clients at the North by Northeast Community Health Center, undated courtesy photo

North by Northeast is more than a medical center. It’s a cultural hub, connecting patients to other services, from food to clothing to financial assistance.

“We have a lot of love here,” Guillaume said, “and we want to give it away.”

Gentrification has pushed many Black families out of North and Northeast Portland. But many clients still travel to the clinic for care.

Doctors at the clinic said they’re looking at ways to take services to people who need them, no matter where they live.