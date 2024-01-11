TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — From the late 1800s through the 1970s, Central Avenue in Tampa was bustling with Black culture and eventually became known as the Harlem of the South. Central Avenue between Ybor City and downtown Tampa used to be where many African-Americans lived and worked.

“That area called the scrub, which is where Central Avenue developed, would be an area where Black folk would live,” Fred Hearns said.

Hearns is a local historian and the Curator of Black History at the Tampa Bay History Center. He said Central Avenue used to be lined with Black-owned businesses, which eventually attracted Black musicians.

“There were hundreds of less-known Black musicians, singers, dancers, entertainers who really got their start on Central Avenue because it was part of what was called the Chitlin Circuit.”

The Chitlin Circuit was a collection of hotels, performance venues and businesses where Black musicians are artists could travel. During segregation, African-American artists couldn’t perform at white-only establishments, so this circuit helped Black artists know where they were welcomed to perform or stay. It became known as the ‘Chitlin Circuit’ because most of the venues Black artists could perform at would have a restaurant serving chitlins close by.

Tampa was a key spot along the Chitlin Circuit. Ella Fitzgerald, the first lady of jazz, would often visit and perform in Tampa. She stayed at the Jackson Rooming House.

“The Jackson House was essential back then,” Hearns said. “It’s just a couple of blocks away from Central Avenue and it was a safe place for Black artists to stay. I’m sure Ella Fitzgerald could’ve told you hundreds of stories where there were many restaurants she couldn’t enter, or on the road where she couldn’t use the restroom.”

Ray Charles stayed at the Jackson Rooming house as well. He even lived in Tampa in the late 1940s and performed at the clubs on Central Avenue.

“In 1945 you could see Louis Armstrong blow his trumpet and sing for $2.50,” Hearns said.

Hearns believes this kind of history needs to be shared.

“I believe this is inspirational to our young people,” Hearns said. “This is a part of our legacy, a part of our history, the story that young people must understand. Then, they can say if they can do it, I can do it.”

Current musicians say the history of Central Avenue still impacts them today. “It allowed artists, it allowed musicians, it allowed all creatives to be more creative and expressive in a way that was accepting during a time when Black art wasn’t accepted,” Nathan Mitchell said.

Mitchell is a Grammy-nominated and three-time NAACP-nominated artists with a current song that’s number one on the Billboard charts. He now calls Tampa home.

“You think about the Mahalia Jackson’s, the Andre Crouche’s — those are the pioneers that helped me,” Mitchell said. “I want to honor their legacies by teaching creators how to stay creative. By playing the music and playing the passion.”

With all of his success, Mitchell said he is focused on creating and leaving a legacy for the next generation of musicians. “It just really feels good to know I can help influence the culture of Black music,” Mitchell said.

A lot of the stories and history of Central Avenue are throughout Perry Harvey Sr. Park located at 1000 E Harrison St. Take a visit to the free park to learn more about Tampa’s Black history. The Jackson Rooming House is also still standing and located at 851 E Zack St.