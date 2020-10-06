Non-profit ‘AHIVOY’ empowers vineyard stewards

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Alejandro Avalos has been cultivating wine grapes in the Willamette Valley for 8 years.

He’s worked his way from crew member to vineyard supervisor and know’s firsthand the hard work that goes into the job.

“It’s hard work, but I love agriculture,” he said. For him, it’s a growing passion.

“I grew up farming with my family and I want to pursue my viticulture knowledge and hopefully own a small vineyard,” Avalos said.

Beyond tending to grapes, Avalos is tending to his future, with the help of local non-profit AHIVOY (Asociación Hispana de la Industria del Vino en Oregon y Comunidad) .

“AHIVOY empowers vineyard stewards to move forward in the wine industry,” Sofia Torres-McKay, the owner of Cramoisi Vineyard, said.

In 2019, Torres-McKay co-founded AHIVOY, along with winemakers Miguel Lopez, the late Jesus Guillen and Guillen’s wife Yuliana. The organization was founded on the idea of empowering Hispanic vineyard workers in areas like wine education and professional development.

“90% of the people that work in the fields are Hispanic and it is important to give them this opportunity and the tools and knowledge. I always tell them education is the foundation to grow and improve their lives.”

In partnership with Chemeketa Community College in Salem, the non-profit developed a 16-week English immersion training program for students like Avalos to enhance their skills and learn different aspects of the wine industry.

“They offer us different ways to look at the wine industry…viticulturist, sales, wine making, marketing,” Avalos said.

The non-profit helps cover students expenses and wages during time spent training, trimming down obstacles that Hispanic vineyard workers face, so they can pursue their ambitions.

“We wanted to create diversity in all levels in the industry not only in the vineyard but we wanted to see more Miguel Lopez, more Jesus Guillen, more Sofia Torres. We are around maybe 10 Hispanic winery owners or winemakers in the whole Willamette so we need to create more or at least just give them that knowledge,” Torres-McKay said.

“Education is power and AHIVOY is there for that extra push to help us empower ourselves. It’s really important to us and it shows that we feel appreciated,” Avalos said.

If you are interested in supporting AHIVOY or enrolling as a student, please contact AHIVOY.