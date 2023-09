PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Hispanic Heritage Month is just around the corner.

Carla Rodriguez, co-owner of Beacon Hill Winery & Vineyard, joined AM Extra to talk about Celebrating Hispanic Roots, an event commemorating the month in Oregon wine.

This year’s celebration features special wine packages and dinners at Subterra Kitchen in Newberg, raising funds for ¡Salud!, on September 17th and October 15th.

Tickets are available online.

Watch the video in the player above for more information