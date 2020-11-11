10 of Oprah’s ‘favorite things’ that won’t break the bank

Oprah Winfrey speaks during Oprah’s 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at Chase Center on February 22, 2020 in San Francisco, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

DALLAS (NEXSTAR) – Media mogul Oprah Winfrey has released her annual “Oprah’s Favorite Things” list and she’s giving us a gift in the form of affordable options.

This year’s list includes everything from home essentials to fashion and accessories – and all of the items are available on Amazon!

Also new for 2020, Oprah is spotlighting a number of items from Black-owned business and brands.

Whether you’re looking for the perfect gift to put under the tree or a few extra stocking stuffers, here are some of the most affordable items:

Iconi Seamless High-Waisted Legging. $45

Product description: ICONI fits perfectly regardless of size and body type. Our community of customers, affectionately known as the ICONI Crew, love our squat proof design with waistbands that do not roll down.

Twelve AM Co. So Good Fluffy Slippers, $48

Product description: Twelve AM maintains and exemplifies a top tier brand built off integrity, valuing the customer by providing excellent service that goes beyond our products. The quality of our products and various trendsetting selections has helped establish a loyal and supportive consumer base that supports Twelve AM on every occasion.

The Wrap Life Turbanette Headband, $19

Product description: A collection for all hair types and lengths. The viscose fabric has such a soft feel and draped, it was once called artificial silk. We blended with cotton, our favorite for comfort, and added a touch of spandex for stretchability.

Tory Burch Women’s Travel Face Covering Set, $35

Product description: Pack of 3, This face covering is not intended for medical use, and not proven to reduce the transmission of disease, Adjustable elastic ear straps, Malleable wire inset at nose, Two-layer design, Drawstring travel pouch included

Stella & Haas ‘Tis The Season Huggie Set, $29.97

Product description: SET OF 3 – Two pairs of small hoop huggie earrings measuring .5 inch in diameter, and one pair of small freshwater pearl dangle studs. First pair is a small hoop with with threaded freshwater pearls, second pair is a small hoop huggie with one pearl connected, and third is a stud with small freshwater pearl dangle. All three pairs of earrings in the set are post style earrings.

Modern Monet Paint by Numbers Kits – Everything Eiffel, $22

Product description: Give quarantine a new meaning with this creative outlet! Many customers find paint by numbers kits to be both relaxing and fun.

“A Kids Book About Systemic Racism,” by Jordan Thierry, $15.96

Product description: Systemic racism is incredibly difficult to understand—even for grownups! This book was made to help kids understand what systemic racism is and how it’s built into laws, schools, stories, and other institutions in a way that collectively makes life much harder for people of color.

The Original, The REmix and The ENcore Matching Family Pajamas, $22.40-$38.40

Product description: The Original, The Remix, The Encore Collection works perfectly for family photos, generational photos, vacations, new addition announcements, or everyday fun! Each matching pajama set features holiday classic buffalo plaid print, sure to bring cheer all year long.

Mali + Lili Josie Crossbody Bag, $29.99

Product description: Ready to conquer your busy day? This cellphone crossbody is so trendy and convenient, looks great anytime of the day, for all occasions. Carry and organize all your essentials; such as, cellphone, lipstick, mints, wallet, perfume, etc., all into this bag.

Lush Yummies Pie Co. – Peach Butta Cobbler Pie, $45

Production description: Made to order with fresh peaches, spices, and flaky pie dough. Lush Yummies Pie Co. is based in Detroit, Michigan. We have taken a family favorite of peach cobbler and turned it into a pie like no other.

You can see Oprah’s full list of favorite things by clicking here.