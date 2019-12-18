All aboard Mount Hood’s ‘Train to Christmas Town’

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A Christmas adventure awaits in the Columbia River Gorge!
The “Train to Christmas Town“ is the perfect holiday escape away from the city. The trip is available until December 29 and lasts about 1.5 hours. Find more information about the Mt. Hood railroad ride here.
