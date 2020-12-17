Christmas display lights up the Oregon Garden in Silverton

Home for the Holidays

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re getting a look at an Oregon favorite for the holidays!

Christmas has arrived at the Oregon Garden, lighting the way with some holiday spirit. If you have the chance, cozy up and head out to the display in Silverton, which is complete with vendors, fire pits, Santa Claus himself and more — all in a safe setting.

Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit their website.

Follow KOIN 6 for the latest news and weather

App

Download our FREE news and weather apps for iPhone, iPad and Android. You can also follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, and sign up for our email newsletters.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Twitter News Widget

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss