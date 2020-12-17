Christmas display lights up the Oregon Garden in Silverton

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — We’re getting a look at an Oregon favorite for the holidays!

Christmas has arrived at the Oregon Garden, lighting the way with some holiday spirit. If you have the chance, cozy up and head out to the display in Silverton, which is complete with vendors, fire pits, Santa Claus himself and more — all in a safe setting.

Tickets start at $10. For more information, visit their website.